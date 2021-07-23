Rochester says it is improving its permitting process

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Several changes aim to make the permitting process in Rochester faster and with better transparency.

The city’s Community Development Department is announcing three service enhancements to the building and trade permitting process:

- A new “appliance” permit type has been created for furnace, air conditioning, and water heater permits and the associated electrical permits

- Online payments using a Trust Account in addition to the available credit card payments

- Immediate permit issuance with online payment

"These improvements will significantly streamline the permit issuance process while increasing workflow efficiencies,” says Interim Community Development Director Joshua Johnsen, “and as a result, will provide a higher level of customer service to our end users as we continue toward our goal to become America’s most innovative development services organization.”

For additional information, contact Community Development at 507-328-2600 or buildingsafety@rochestermn.gov.