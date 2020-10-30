Rochester says Trump rally is full

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The City of Rochester says President Trump’s rally is full.

City officials say 250 people have been selected and provided tickets and no more will be allowed at the event at the Rochester International Airport. The city says there is no more available parking onsite.

“We understand the interest in the President’s visit and also first amendment rights and from my standpoint, I’m concerned about the health and safety of the individuals in our community,” says Olmsted County Director of Public Health Graham Briggs. “There is substantial risk in attending a large event like this, even if it’s held outdoors. Given the level of COVID-19 transmission that’s occurring in Minnesota, our surrounding states, and right here in Olmsted County, I would ask that people make smart decisions and keep the health and safety of themselves, their families and their friends top of mind. The safest choice is to stay home. For those who attend, we do ask that they wear a mask, stay at least six feet apart, and get a COVID-19 test 5-7 days afterwards. The same goes for any other individual attending a large gathering of people.”

President Trump’s Rochester rally will be streamed online at his campaign website, which you can reach by clicking here.

Rochester officials say the impact of the President’s arrival and departure may include:

• Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) from 5:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Aircraft operations will be halted for periods of time. Commercial flights and life flight operations will be permitted to operate but may be subject to delay. The TFR timeframe is subject to change

• Departing passengers should contact their airline for flight status information and should anticipate arriving to the airport early.