Rochester says 'Enjoy Your Park, but Stay Apart'

ROCHESTER, Minn. – As warmer temperatures tempt more people to head outdoors, the Rochester Parks and Recreation Department is encouraging them to “Enjoy Your Park, but Stay Apart.”

“We realize people are feeling cooped up and anxious to get out of their homes,” says Mike Nigbur, Park and Forestry Division Head, “but if you are visiting one of our city’s parks or trails right now, you must practice social distancing.”

To reinforce that message, the Parks Department is starting a new public information campaign.

“The Governor of Wisconsin has closed down many of their state parks due, in part, to crowds,” says Nigbur. “We don’t want that to happen here in Minnesota.”

Nigbur says there are more than 4,500 acres of parks that are managed by the City of Rochester with around 50 miles of paved trails and sidewalks and here is a list of things you can do:

• Pick a new park to visit. There are over 125 parks in the system, from very small to hundreds of acres. One is probably within walking distance of your home.

• Take a hike in the Oak Savanna or go Fossil Hunting at Quarry Hill.

• Your pets are feeling cooped up too! Take your dog for a walk in a park or on a trail.

• Walk the historic arch bridges at Silver Lake.

• Try your hand at tree identification.

• Play catch at your neighborhood park.

• Take a hike or go walking on our natural or paved trails.

• Go bird watching at one of the reservoirs.

• Get that bike out of storage and take it for a spin!

• Play Disc Golf.

• Geocache in one of the parks.

• Read a book under a tree.