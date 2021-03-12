Rochester salons ready for lifted restrictions beginning on Monday

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As Gov. Walz eases COVID restrictions across the state, salons are ready to welcome more customers into their styling chairs while ensuring they feel safe at their appointments.

Rocco Altobelli in Rochester says when clients visit their salon they can expect a special sanitizer to be applied for at least 10 minutes between each appointment.

It's a practice stylists plan to continue even as restrictions are slowly lifted. Walz says on Monday at noon salons and barber shops are able to remove the occupancy limit but social distancing has to remain in place.

Stylist and Aesthetician Vicki Wilson says that means having at least 10 feet between each customer that books an appointment.

She added, "It's been challenging but we've really stepped up to the plate and we've really stuck by the mandate of mask wearing, social distancing and everything."

All customers will still have to comply with masking requirements when booking appointments at all Minnesota salons.