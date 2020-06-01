Rochester salons partially reopen at 25% with restrictions

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If quarantine has left you with unruly hair and unpolished nails you're now in luck! Salons are open in Minnesota at 25% capacity.

There are new requirements for both employees and salon clients. You must wear a mask. You'll also be socially distanced from other clients as specific work stations will be closed to keep customers six feet apart.

Rocco Altobelli Salon and Spa in Rochester says the first day has been extremely busy. However, customers can't just walk through the door.

Once an appointment is made clients will text when they're in the parking lot and an employee will greet them the door when they're ready. There will no longer be a waiting area.

CFO Brandon Bailie says there is a designated traffic flow at the salon. Bailie says despite all the changes it's nice to be back open even if it is at 25% capacity.

He added, "We're excited to welcome our clients back we're making sure we that we can do that as safely and with as much

sanitation to keep everyone healthy."

Bailie says the salon could typically hold an average of 25 clients but right now it's only allowed 9 at a time.

He also added that the salon is allowing clients to pay hands-free by entering payment information over the phone and keeping it on file to use after the appointment is over.