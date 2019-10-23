Rochester runner becomes oldest woman to qualify for the Boston Marathon in all 50 states

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Gwen Jacobson started running 10 years ago. Six years ago, she set a goal of running a marathon in under four hours, a Boston Marathon qualifying time for her, in all 50 states.

On Sunday, she met her goal after running the Des Moines Marathon.

"It was bittersweet. It was everything I expected it to be and it was a perfect day because I was surrounded by my family and all my running friends in the community," says Jacobson.

As she crossed the finish line, her family gave her flowers and balloons in the shape of a 5 and 0.

At 61-years-old, she is the oldest woman to qualify for the Boston Marathon in all 50 states. She's the 3rd person from Rochester to accomplish this and the 13th Minnesotan. Because of her, Minnesota is now the state with the most runners to qualify in 50 states.

She has run in the Boston Marathon every year since 2014, the first marathon after the 2013 bombing. "That's been my most memorable race just because the city was so happy that everyone came back to run after the tragedy." She has run in six Boston Marathons and says every one is different.

Jacobson isn't done hitting running milestones. Her next goal is to complete the Six World Majors. She's already crossed Boston, New York, and Chicago off the list. In April, just days after completing her seventh Boston Marathon, she will run in London. She's waiting to hear if she qualifies for Berlin by the end of the month. Tokyo is the final marathon.