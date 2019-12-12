Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Rochester robotics event allows students to get creative

Some of the best and brightest students in southeastern Minnesota came together Wednesday for the IBM Lego Education Outreach Competition.

Posted: Dec 12, 2019 11:11 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Some of the best and brightest students in southeastern Minnesota came together Wednesday for the IBM Lego Education Outreach Competition.

The event focused on fun in robotics, which allows students to get into detail with the devices and what they were capable of doing.

Teams programmed the robots to operate on their own using sensors and colors.

More than 400 students took part and around 80 people with IBM volunteered at the competition.

Click on the video tab for more. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 24°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 26°
Rochester
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 27°
Snow returning Thursday and Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Thursday morning snow update

Image

Luft legacy continues on the mat

Image

SAW: Greta Freed from John Marshall

Image

One person dead after shooting

Image

Lego competition teaches fun in robotics

Image

Names released in double fatal I-35 crash

Image

Historic Covered Bridge reopens

Image

School Cracks Down on Youth Vaping

Image

HUGE Toys for Tots Donation

Community Events