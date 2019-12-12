Rochester robotics event allows students to get creative

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Some of the best and brightest students in southeastern Minnesota came together Wednesday for the IBM Lego Education Outreach Competition.

The event focused on fun in robotics, which allows students to get into detail with the devices and what they were capable of doing.

Teams programmed the robots to operate on their own using sensors and colors.

More than 400 students took part and around 80 people with IBM volunteered at the competition.

