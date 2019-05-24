Rochester road closed due to ruptured gas line

ROCHESTER, Minn.- 7th Street Northwest near East Frontage Road remains closed on Thursday evening due to a ruptured gas line.



The Rochester Police Department got the call around 1:00 on Thursday afternoon, when they barricaded the street in order to shut off the gas line.

The gas line remains off as Minnesota Energy works to repair the leak.



The Rochester Police Department tells KIMT News 3 they're not sure when the street will open back up.