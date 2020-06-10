Rochester restaurants welcome back diners at limited capacity

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Bars and restaurants are welcoming customers back indoors at 50% capacity after months of closed doors.

Chester's Kitchen & Bars has been preparing for opening day by thoroughly sanitizing, setting tables six feet apart, and limiting table service to four people unless it's a family unit of up to six people.

All employees must also wear masks and gloves.

Bar manager Cara Rucker says the restaurant was full for lunch and the phone has been ringing off the hook for dinner reservations.

Rucker says employees are prepared for the rush.

She explained, "We're just sanitizing any surface possible. Anytime anything is touched or used, down to pens guests are signing slips with, so we're taking every step that we possibly can to keep everyone safe."

According to Gov. Tim Walz customers are also strongly encouraged to wear masks when they're not eating or drinking.