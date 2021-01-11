Rochester restaurants ready to serve dine-in customers at 50% capacity

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Beginning Monday indoor service is resuming at 50% capacity for bars and restaurants.

The turn of the dial puts restaurants and bars about where they were before Gov. Walz imposed a pause in response to soaring COVID-19 cases in November.

Staff at Chester's Kitchen & Bar in Rochester say it felt like Christmas morning when waking up as employees are finally able to get back to serving dine-in customers.

The loosening of restrictions is just like the last time with socially distanced tables, hand sanitation stations and mask requirements.

General manager Henry Clarin says lunch on Monday was fairly normal in comparison to curbside pick-up orders but he said dinner was already packed full of reservations and added staff are ready for those customers.

He said, "There's so much energy in the air, you know, just the staff being able to reach out to us in the last 24 hours asking, 'When can I get started? What do I need to do?' The energy to open these restaurants back up is just fantastic right now."

Clarin also says this is an opportunity to support local businesses, maybe even spend a bit of your stimulus check, to businesses afloat.

"I think the importance is to keep your local businesses alive, not just the restaurant business but everybody that supplies us up and down the chain has been effected by this," he added. "It's just the importance of understanding what a local business can do for our local residents and we're waiting for you guys to come on board and come down and dine with us."

Restaurants are only allowed to serve customers until 10PM.