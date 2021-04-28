Rochester restaurants raised more than $10,000 for the Gift of Life Transplant House

ROCHESTER, Minn - A few weeks ago, several Rochester restaurants partnered for the 'Do-It-4-M-Dog' fundraiser where all of the proceeds were going to support transplant patients.

Jack and Jennifer lost their 10-year-old son, Marcus, while he was waiting for a dual lung transplant. That's why it was an easy decision for them to donate the money raised during the fundraiser to the Gift of Life Transplant House, which was a total of $10,388.

Because the family knows firsthand how important transplant homes are and the comfort they bring to patients, they wanted to show their gratitude. "I've never met an employee or helper at a transplant home that isn't living in the light," explained Jack. "That isn't a positive ray of light and they're needed. They make you feel great."

But this fundraiser wouldn't have been made without the support of the community. "This would not be possible in any means if people didn't step up and give back," Jennifer said. "So, it's very powerful."

The Executive Director at Gift of Life Transplant House, Mary Wilder, said this money will allow the house to continue offering affordable nights for patients who stay there in the future. "This means that we can ensure that they're gonna have a safe home-like environment to come to where finances are going to the least of their worries," she explained. "They're not going to have to be concerned about that."

On Friday, the Gift of Life Transplant House is hosting the 'Walk of Remembrance' virtually on their Facebook page. It's a time to honor loved ones who are connected to organ donation. There will also be blue and green luminaries along the sidewalk on 2nd Street right outside of the house if you'd like to check them out.