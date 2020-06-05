Rochester restaurants prepare to reopen indoor dining on June

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Restaurants across Minnesota breathe a sigh of relief as they're now able to prepare their dining rooms for opening. Governor Walz announced on Friday, June 5th he will allow indoor seating to open at 50% capacity on June 10th.

"It starts the ladder, if you will, right? Can you turn a profit at 50 percent? Maybe you can break even. You might lose money, but we're bleeding right now, right? So the most exciting part about getting to 50 percent, is that it starts that ladder, then we can talk about 75 percent, after some time, after we prove we can do it safely, then eventually get back to normal at 100 percent," says Ryan Brevig, one of the owners of Smoak BBQ, The Loop, and Five West in Rochester.

Restaurant staff are wearing masks, frequently washing hands, and anyone handling food are wearing gloves. When the dining room reopens, Brevig expects to keep tables at least 6 feet apart, if not 8-10 feet.

"Some of these procedures, we're just going to keep in place even when this COVID is gone. Some of these health procedures are going to be good for us long term. We see that. I think our customer base is getting more health conscious and aware of that too and we want to be respectful of that," adds Brevig.