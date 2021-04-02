Rochester restaurants prepare for busy Easter weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With Easter right around the corner many families may be thinking of celebrating with brunch or dinner this weekend so Rochester restaurants are preparing for an uptick in customers.

Chester’s Kitchen and Bar says it’s nearly booked for Easter brunch with around 200 tables reserved.

The restaurant says sales are increasing a bit every day as more customers appear to feel comfortable dining indoors.

However, that doesn’t mean the restaurant is lowering COVID-19 cleaning standards.

Assistant general manager Stacy Brambrink said, “We're still holding our standards high for our cleaning, detailed cleaning, after every guest and every table. Our staff is very aware of their hand sanitation both hand washing and sanitizing. We're still maintaining state regulation as far as up to six people per table and six feet distancing as well.”

If you’re still feeling hesitant about going to a restaurant Chester’s is also offering ‘take and heat’ meals to interested customers.