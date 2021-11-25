Rochester restaurants open their doors for the first time in 2 years on Thanksgiving

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It’s been two years since Minnesota restaurants have been able to open their doors to customers during Thanksgiving and provide a warm, sit-down meal to those who may not be able to make it home for the holidays.

Chester’s Kitchen and Bar is one of the local Rochester restaurants that’s serving dine-in lunch to customers for the first time since 2019.

Director of Operations Henry Clarin said, “We've waited for this opportunity, especially for the holidays all year long, because we didn't have the opportunity to open our restaurants last year. We did take and eat only so it's a great opportunity to bring the community back downtown and back into our restaurants.”

Diners like Claire Borda from Pennsylvania are especially appreciative of the opportunity since she and her husband were unable to make it home for the holiday.

Borda said, “My testing at Mayo Clinic has arrived just at the time of the holiday and we're very, very happy and fortunate that we could join at Chester's.”

Clarin says Chester’s is serving around 400 customers on Thanksgiving Day which is close to the number of diners the restaurants was seeing before the pandemic.

He added, “We've been here for 13 years and once again we're being able to get back into being able to offer our experience to downtown Rochester.”

The experience is something diner Aya Verdell form South Carolina is also appreciative of. She said, “It's just nice to find something that's open on Thanksgiving so it's nice. It's really nice.”

Plus, with Black Friday right around the corner restaurants say “give the taste of good food” and consider purchasing a gift card to support your local restaurants.