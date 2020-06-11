Rochester restaurants are happy to serve customers indoors again

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The staff at SMOAK is excited to finally serve their customers indoors again.

SMOAK is a fairly newer restaurant in Rochester, so they only had a couple months under their belt before the pandemic started. Before Wednesday, they were able to provide to go orders and start outdoor dining and the general manager, Jonathan Buck said that went well. He said they've been preparing to serve customers indoors again for the past 3 weeks, from going back to the basics of hand washing and cleaning to removing 9 tables from the floor to practice social distancing. "Which is more than we probably needed to do based on our capacity, but we're at a really safe distance of over 6 feet per table," explained Buck. "I think that just extra buffer is gonna go a long way in guests perception of feeling safe and comfortable."

Buck said while he's happy to finally be back, the reopening date came at the perfect time. "But the extra couple weeks has given us time to study more things that came out on Minnesota Department of Health and the CDC," said Buck. "Just in order to serve our guests in the safe and most effective way possible."

SMOAK was able to bring back about 95% of the staff and everyone will have their temperature taken when they come in for work. All of the employees will also be wearing masks and while it's not required for the guests to wear them, the CDC still recommends it while you're out in public.