Rochester restaurant prepares to open patio to public

ROCHESTER, Minn-Monday the dial reopening Minnesota turns one notch more. Phase two means many restaurants will open their doors once again but there are still some limitations.

At 11 a.m. Monday Nellies on 3rd will be opening their patios to the public. The staff has been spending Sunday sweeping floors, wiping down tables, and getting ready for much-needed business. Before you head on over to grab a bite to eat you have to make reservations. General Manager Kelly Amundson says masks are not required for patrons but they'd like to encourage them to keep the environment clean and staff safe. She also shares it's been a roller coaster of emotions but they are ready to serve the public.

"I was sad, mad, and then you look forward to something and then let down by getting pushed back again,” Amundson said. “Then you have a date that you can kind of get ready to open and being told you can serve 50 people it is not what you are expecting but at least getting back into the routine is good."

Staff also spent the day learning new cleaning techniques so they can be prepared to comply with state

Some of those guidelines include a two-step sanitation rule. Tables are cleaned with medical-grade products and these products have to sit for a minimum of five minutes before anyone else can be seated