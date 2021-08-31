Rochester restaurant holds grand opening

ThaiPop celebrated its storefront opening on Tuesday.

The Thailand-inspired cuisine restaurant is located downtown Rochester, inside the former Nellies on Third space.

ThaiPop is owned by Annie and Ryan Balow, with the former being head chef and the latter being the restaurant's general manager.

Annie Balow said she first started cooking when she arrived in the United States roughly a decade ago.

"I missed my food in Thailand so much and we do not have a lot of options in town for Thai food, so I started hands-on cooking. I said I actually can cook and I really enjoy doing that," Balow said.

The word "Pop" in ThaiPop is derived from the fact that the store was a pop-up shop, according to the Balow's.

The Balow's encourage customers to make their reservations prior to arriving.