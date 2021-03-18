Rochester restaurant grand re-opening after COVID shut down

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's been a challenging year for many businesses amid the pandemic, but one Rochester restaurant is back in business - for good.

The owner of Cameo at the Castle in Rochester tells KIMT some of the favorite menu items are back by popular demand.

Danika Ohly owns the restaurant with her husband Zach.

Cameo at the Castle closed in August of last year - partly due to construction downtown - on top of COVID-19 restrictions - not allowing them to bring in enough guests.

Over the past few months the Ohly's have revamped the menu bringing in a new larger selection - including vegan options, a pasta and sandwich section, and hand cut steaks.

A few favorite items - including the curry - the schnitzel - and bread pudding - are here to stay.

Ohly says they now feel ready and are hopeful about this first night back.

“It's been a trial kind of just seeing what's going to work - our reopening it's been fun, we didn't think we'd get a second chance at re-opening a restaurant but here we are."

Ohly tells KIMT she anticipates filling the restaurant to allowable capacity Thursday night.

"Following the guidelines and the restrictions - we won't be at 100 percent - we won't have as full of a restaurant - it will feel good in here - we set it up that way."

The restaurant will be enforcing all COVID regulations including maintaining 6 feet of distance between guests - and staff will be required to wear masks.

Cameo will be open for in person dining and takeout Tuesday through Saturday from 4 to 9pm. https://cameoatthecastle.com/