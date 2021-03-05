Rochester restaurant, Cameo is reopening and the owners introduce a new eatery, Cafe Relish

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The owner of Cameo restaurant made the tough decision to temporarily close his eatery last summer. Now, seven months later, he's getting back to work.

While the owner, Zach Ohly, was taking an unplanned break from the restaurant, he started a new project. They recently opened Cafe Relish located inside the Rochester Athletic Club. No, you do not need to be a member of the RAC to go to the cafe. Ohly said this project first started before the pandemic even hit. Between reopening one business, opening a brand new one and bringing a second baby into the world, his future is looking bright. "We are always busy and I think we like that because for the past year, it was a lot of uncertainty and we just didn't really know what was going on," explained Ohly. "So being back into the groove of things, it's been great. We've been busy and working and doing what we love and we're blessed."

Cameo is just one of the 27 Rochester restaurants to receive a $5,000 grant from DoorDash. Ohly said they wouldn't be able to reopen or open a new business without the financial support they've received. "March 17th, 2020 is when we closed, so there's been a lot of grant opportunities and obviously, we've applied for everything," he explained. "That just came across our email as, 'hey, this is an option.' So we applied for it and we were lucky enough to get it. So we're really thankful for that."

Cameo will be reopening on march 18th with dine in services happening Tuesday through Saturday. Cafe Relish inside the RAC is open 7 days a week and they have a partnership with another Rochester business, Queen City Coffee and Juice.