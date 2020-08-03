Rochester restaurant Cameo has temporarily closed its doors

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Cameo is a restaurant that sits in the basement of Castle Community in downtown Rochester. The owner said between all the construction and COVID-19 concerns, they're cutting their losses, for now.

This November will only be two years since it's been open, so as you can imagine, they're still trying to build their name. Owner, Zach Ohly, explained this is a very temporary, but necessary step to close. He said in the meantime, take this opportunity to go support other small businesses downtown. Staff at Cameo will still be busy though even with the doors closed. "It's going to be a combination of meal kits, going to people's houses and doing private chef dinners there, off-site events," said Ohly. "We're going to get pretty creative just to make sure that we can have those strings of revenue."

Ohly said he wants to make it clear that this is not a permanent closing. While it's definitely not ideal, it's what they need to do to be able to reopen. "We just started getting our feet under us," said Ohly. "We got best new restaurant in 2019. Then to open a place like this, it takes a lot. We have all of our savings and everything we ever had into this restaurant, so it's very important that we are able to come back."

August 1st was the last time you could eat inside Cameo. But look forward to seeing them again in the future. Cameo will be having some events in August at Thesis Beer Project and Little Thistle Brewing.