Rochester residents speak out on latest round of shutdowns

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesotans are going to have to adjust to a new way of life for the next 4 weeks. With gyms closed, workouts will have to go on at home. No more dining out with friends and family either.

In a media press conference this evening following the address, Governor Tim Walz said the extra restrictions are in place for the next month. Looking further down the road, he said he will have to reevaluate the closures at that time.

"I think that something definitely needs to be done," said Kaylene Tovar-Johnson, who is in favor of the Governor's latest restrictions. She believes the measures could help slow the spread of the virus.

"Cases are rising in crazy numbers. It's science things are changing. We're learning every day as it goes along, so I'm in agreement that something needs to happen," she said.

Tovar-Johnson isn't the only one concerned about the rapid spread of COVID-19 as it makes its way through the Northstar State.

"The way the virus is spreading now, it's getting too much. So we don't have choice, we have to abide by the law," said Issac, who is sad to see bars and restaurants restricted and gyms shut down. He does understand why the shutdown is needed.

"Everybody is going to have it, there is no way to escape it, but I pray the vaccine comes on time so people can be safe," he said.

While speaking to reporters tonight, Governor Walz went out on a limb and said a vaccine could be coming, sooner rather than later.

"My hope is and I think its okay to dream a little bit here. I think there's potential by the time we get to the end of this four weeks that we're into a vaccination protocol," said Governor Walz.

He reemphasized the need for these measures during the press conference, saying hospitals could end up in a situation where they're having to decide who gets care and who doesn't.