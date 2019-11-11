Rochester residents say 'thank you' to veterans at annual program

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Veterans Day is a special holiday that falls every year on November 11. For service members, being a veteran is something they recognize every day.

It's been said, "A veteran is someone who wrote a blank check made payable to the United States of America."

For nearly 20 years, veterans in Rochester have received an annual 'thank you' at a ceremony.

It's an important message, as more than 327,000 veterans live in Minnesota according to the Department of Employment and Economic Development.

"I'm sitting here looking around and I see guys, different branches but we're still brothers," Tim Barclay, an Army veteran, said. "We all know what we went through.

We can talk to this group here. We can talk among ourselves and we all know, we don't have to explain."

Sometimes, further explanation is needed. That's because many of today's veterans are enduring unemployment, homelessness, and mental health issues.

US Sen. Amy Klobuchar emphasized the need to stand by those who serve.

"When our members of the service sign up, there's not a waiting line," Klobuchar said. "And when they come home to the United States of America and they need a job, or an education, or good healthcare, there should never be a waiting line."

It's important now more than ever to honor and support our veterans every day of the year.