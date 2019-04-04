Clear
Rochester residents rally to #ReleaseTheReport

They braved the rainy elements to rally in Peace Plaza.

Posted: Apr. 4, 2019 11:21 PM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Rochester residents filled Peace Plaza on Thursday evening for the $ReleaseTheReport National Day of Action.

They’re calling for transparency, and a release of the Mueller report in its entirety. Karen MacLaughlin is a community activist for Moveon.org. She says transparency, especially with the state of our country at this time, is as important as ever. “We need to know the results of those findings and congress needs to be able to investigate the results of those findings to find out what happened with the 2016 election because it will have implications for the 2020 election.”

Another protestor tells KIMT making her voice heard is key. “It's important to speak out when you feel like your government has gone a bit array ,when you feel like voices need to be heard and changes need to be made.”

Tracking a big warm-up for Friday then more rain.
