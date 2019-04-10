Clear
Rochester residents learn to go green when commuting

“Arrive Rochester” has an app that offers helpful tools and incentives for people who commute sustainably.

Posted: Apr. 10, 2019 6:39 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Whether it’s driving, walking or riding public transportation – we all need some way to get around.

That’s why the city is looking at more sustainable ways of commuting.

“Arrive Rochester” is the city’s new transportation management association.

Its goal is to get more people to be more green.

Some residents are excited for the new program, saying the city has room for improvement when it comes to being environmentally-friendly.

“When I walk I see a lot of single occupancy vehicles, and I'm sure a lot of people are coming from the same area and going to the exact same spot,” Katherine Argo, of Rochester, said.

“Arrive Rochester” has an app that offers helpful tools and incentives for people who commute sustainably.

