Rochester residents cleaning up damaged and uprooted trees after severe weather

Tree removal service vehicles lined Chippewa Drive Wednesday morning after Tuesday night's storms.

Posted: Sep 25, 2019 6:58 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Tree removal service vehicles lined Chippewa Drive Wednesday morning after Tuesday night's storms.

"It got a little bit louder than normal and there was a few bangs and I said to my husband, should we be in the basement? And he said no it's fine," Leah Saris describes what happened as the storm came through. 20-30 trees are damaged or uprooted around her property.

"We're just cutting trees down and chipping them up and using the machinery to get it out safely and if there's stuff on the house, we use special techniques, roping, whatever we've gotta do to get everything down safe," says Jesse Astorino, owner of Astorino's Tree Service. His crew worked in Saris's yard, but he says it will take multiple days to take care of all of the trees safely.

Astorino's Tree Service started getting calls between 9 and 11 PM last night, and even more rolled in at 6 AM Wednesday morning. His crew will be busy at least through Thursday taking care of calls as a result of Tuesday night's storm damage.

