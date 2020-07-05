Rochester residents celebrate 4th of July with an outdoor carnival

ROCHESTER, Minn- The coronavirus is undoubtedly changing the way many of us will celebrate the 4th of July as parades and firework displays are canceled. One group is making sure that Rochester residents were still able to celebrate independence day.

"125 live is a community center and we really pride ourselves in bring the community together,” said Sylwia Bujak Oliver, Organizer of Alive and Kicking Outdoor Carnival.

Members of the active adult center came out in their festive gear just to experience a little bit of normalcy. Some members played games and others enjoy the sights and sounds.

However, the current pandemic isn't far from peoples' minds, social distancing and cleanliness are still prevalent.

Oliver says they went through great lengths to follow CDC guidelines to make sure this was a safe event.

"One of the reasons why we wanted to do this event outdoors even though it's so hot today is to keep it safe,” said Oliver. “We want to make sure that people know to maintain their social distance, we encouraged them to wear a mask even though its outdoors. We want them to have fun and do all the activities that they couldn't do indoors.

About 70 people attended the Thursday event.