Rochester residents being reminded to shovel their sidewalks

ROCHESTER, Minn. – After a week of unusually warm November weather, the Rochester Public Works Department is reminding property owners that winter is coming and that means clearing sidewalks of snow.

City ordinance requires owners with a public sidewalk or path on or next to their property to clear away any snow or ice within 24-hours. Failure to do so could result in a $40 citation and a bill for the cost to remove the snow and ice.

Rochester residents can get a bucket of free salt/sand mixture at two locations in town: in northeast behind the Fiesta Café in the Northbrook Shopping Center, and in southwest at the end of 1 Avenue SW next to the YMCA.

The city says residents must bring their own supplies as buckets/bags and shovels are not provided and residents are encouraged to sweep up any salt and sand left on bare pavement to save it for future re-use and to prevent it from running off into nearby waterways.