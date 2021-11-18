Rochester residents asked for their thoughts on water management

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Public Works Department says it is developing a new Comprehensive Surface Water Management Plan (CSWMP) for the City of Rochester.

As part of that process, residents are being invited to share their experiences and relationship with lakes, rivers, and other surface waters in Rochester through an online survey. It includes 14 questions and a set of demographic questions. All survey responses are anonymous.

“The plan will serve as the guiding document for water resources management, including stormwater infrastructure planning and priorities in the City of Rochester,” says Water Resources Manager Troy Erickson. “We want to engage our community throughout the planning process to ensure that the plan meets the community’s goals to protect and restore surface water resources in Rochester.”

Rochester’s previous CSWMP was updated in December 1999 and was called the Storm Water Management Plan. The city recently partnered on the development of the Greater Zumbro One Watershed, One Plan which was approved by the Minnesota Board of Soil and Water Resources in October 2021.