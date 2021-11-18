Clear

Rochester residents asked for their thoughts on water management

Online survey for new surface water plan.

Posted: Nov 18, 2021 12:21 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Public Works Department says it is developing a new Comprehensive Surface Water Management Plan (CSWMP) for the City of Rochester.

As part of that process, residents are being invited to share their experiences and relationship with lakes, rivers, and other surface waters in Rochester through an online survey. It includes 14 questions and a set of demographic questions. All survey responses are anonymous.

“The plan will serve as the guiding document for water resources management, including stormwater infrastructure planning and priorities in the City of Rochester,” says Water Resources Manager Troy Erickson. “We want to engage our community throughout the planning process to ensure that the plan meets the community’s goals to protect and restore surface water resources in Rochester.”

Rochester’s previous CSWMP was updated in December 1999 and was called the Storm Water Management Plan. The city recently partnered on the development of the Greater Zumbro One Watershed, One Plan which was approved by the Minnesota Board of Soil and Water Resources in October 2021.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 861235

Reported Deaths: 9217
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1692331989
Ramsey698081020
Dakota63247560
Anoka60017556
Washington37764345
Stearns31591269
St. Louis27272379
Wright24272193
Scott24204173
Olmsted20657125
Sherburne17703119
Carver1553964
Clay11527101
Blue Earth1082464
Rice10819137
Crow Wing10658120
Chisago941269
Kandiyohi9387104
Otter Tail9292117
Benton8429122
Beltrami772891
Goodhue739893
Douglas730999
Itasca723193
Mower705546
Winona680556
McLeod671182
Isanti653080
Steele645730
Morrison641977
Becker599070
Polk572784
Freeborn533943
Nobles515454
Carlton505270
Lyon503360
Mille Lacs490169
Nicollet487857
Pine482040
Cass475350
Todd466140
Brown451857
Le Sueur428633
Meeker408356
Martin366442
Waseca354131
Wabasha35139
Hubbard335147
Dodge326811
Roseau298131
Wadena286835
Fillmore285215
Redwood267345
Renville257651
Houston256117
Faribault243631
Sibley237216
Pennington235629
Kanabec228033
Cottonwood217032
Chippewa209641
Aitkin207947
Pope192810
Watonwan189918
Yellow Medicine177721
Rock171627
Swift161321
Koochiching157421
Jackson156616
Stevens155411
Clearwater149120
Murray148011
Marshall147021
Pipestone145629
Lake124324
Wilkin116315
Lac qui Parle115825
Mahnomen102013
Norman10049
Grant9289
Big Stone9095
Lincoln8515
Kittson68722
Red Lake68010
Traverse5916
Unassigned552124
Lake of the Woods5065
Cook2890

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 506145

Reported Deaths: 7203
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk78798785
Linn31443423
Scott26181288
Black Hawk21622371
Woodbury20244256
Johnson19244105
Dubuque17824240
Pottawattamie15439211
Dallas14994111
Story1356756
Warren8247102
Cerro Gordo7769121
Clinton7567111
Webster7256121
Des Moines7027101
Marshall661892
Muscatine6554117
Wapello6330143
Jasper609590
Sioux598277
Lee5838104
Marion548197
Buena Vista499648
Plymouth480988
Henry413353
Jones395361
Benton393059
Washington385961
Bremer385071
Boone380438
Carroll364155
Mahaska356764
Crawford350347
Dickinson312055
Buchanan298739
Jackson295347
Clay293035
Kossuth285176
Delaware284054
Hardin280153
Fayette279353
Tama276377
Page268933
Wright262249
Cedar262127
Hamilton255557
Winneshiek251841
Floyd249948
Clayton236559
Poweshiek231843
Harrison230178
Madison230025
Cass229566
Butler226742
Iowa224334
Mills216429
Jefferson215343
Hancock209439
Winnebago209036
Cherokee206946
Lyon203242
Appanoose200756
Allamakee200655
Calhoun194819
Shelby193041
Union183039
Humboldt182029
Grundy179537
Franklin177129
Mitchell176743
Emmet175846
Louisa175152
Chickasaw174621
Sac166826
Guthrie165036
Montgomery159445
Clarke156229
Keokuk149439
Palo Alto148932
Howard141724
Monroe141739
Ida125941
Greene124217
Davis122725
Lucas121825
Monona119739
Pocahontas118424
Worth11829
Adair111037
Osceola103318
Decatur96513
Taylor94814
Fremont94412
Van Buren90222
Wayne81925
Ringgold75629
Audubon73115
Adams5658
Unassigned450
Rochester
Cloudy
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 19°
Mason City
Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 18°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 20°
Austin
Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 16°
Charles City
Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 16°
Chilly Start
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Cold Temps and Flurries

Image

Mayo gives safety tips for holiday season

Image

Rochester Public Library expands Chromebook program

Image

COVID-19 precautions ahead of the holidays

Image

RPL receives grant for laptops

Image

Full DAYBREAK Forecast 11/18/21

Image

Top Mayo Clinic expert shares latest insights on COVID immunity, boosters amid surge

Image

Aaron's Wednesday Night Weather (11/17/21)

Image

Mayo expert shares latest on immunity amid surge

Image

RPD holds informal event with Rochester's Ethiopian community

Community Events