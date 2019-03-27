Clear
Rochester residents ask local lawmakers to support Paid Family and Medical Leave Bill

The bill would establish a state-run insurance program to partially reimburse wages lost when workers take up to 12 weeks of leave.

Posted: Mar. 27, 2019 6:37 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester residents with Minnesotans for Paid Family and Medical Leave gathered in front of the Olmsted County Government Center to ask Senator Carla Nelson and Senator Dave Senjem to support the Paid Family and Medical Leave Bill.

The bill has had five hearings in the Minnesota House, but has yet to make it to the Senate floor. This Friday is the second deadline for this legislative session. The bill would establish a state-run insurance program to partially reimburse wages lost when workers take up to 12 weeks of leave such as maternity leave, medical leave, or to care for a sick family member.

Three women shared their stories of facing difficulties with their employment after giving birth or while caring for an ill family member.

"It was horrifying honestly, like it was traumatizing and I know that sounds maybe a little bit dramatic but when you're trying to bond with your infant for the first time, it is traumatizing," says Heidi Wilkins about her experience.

Minnesotans for Paid Family and Medical Leave includes roughly 30 organizations, including Communities United for Rochester Empowerment and ISAIAH.

