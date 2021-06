ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man who said he heard gunshots earlier this week located a bullet hole in his house.

Police said the report came in Tuesday from the 1500 block of 8 1/2 St. SE. A 25-year-old male hwo lives there said he found the bullet hole entered from front to back. He said on Sunday at around 3:20 a.m., he thought he heard 5-8 gunshots but looked outside and didn't see anything.

He found the damage two days later. No other homes nearby were damaged.