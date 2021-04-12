Crews removing and preserving trees in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn- Crews started removing trees near McQuillian Soccer Field on Monday. The trees were in the footprint of where Longfellow Elementary School's new building will be constructed. Instead of destroying them, the department decided to move them.

"We are really working on preserving trees in the city of Rochester," said Urban Forestry Program Coordinator Alison Litch. "This is something that we are working on creating canopy goals for so that we're able to save trees and do more projects like this in the future."

The removal and replanting of them is part of an effort to preserve the health of The Med City's urban forest.

"I'm a bit of a tree hugger myself and so I am very happy to be able to save some of these trees today," said Litch.

35 trees have been planted so far while 25 others will be going to other Med City Parks. All trees will be removed from the construction site tomorrow.