Rochester reminders for students who start to feel sick this season

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Positive COVID-19 rates continue to rise in both the state of Minnesota and Olmsted County.

The first week of November, Rochester Public Schools reported nearly 330 new individuals were directed to quarantine.

With the recent approval of COVID-19 vaccines for five to eleven-year-olds, there is hope that COVID-19 rates will start to trend in a negative direction.

Here are some reminders of RPS's preparedness plan for if students start to feel sick this winter season.

Staff and faculty will report if a student or athlete has been confirmed for COVID-19 to the district's designated COVID-19 team.

To protect the privacy of the students, teachers will be notified if one of their students is switching from in-person to either hybrid or distance learning.

Rochester school teachers are prepared to teach students who have been advised to quarantine.

All staff and students are advised to stay home and contact their health care provider immediately if they experience any COVID-19 symptoms.