From the city of Rochester:
“No Parking” Midnight until 8:00 AM 2/22/19 on the following streets:
3rd Ave. West from 1st St. NW to 6th St. SW (one way northbound)
4th Ave. West from 3rd St. NW to 5th St. SW (one way southbound)
4th St. South from 2nd Ave. SE to 2nd Ave. SW & from 4th Ave. SW to 6th Ave. SW
1st Ave. West from 5th St. NW south to End of Street by “YMCA”
2nd Ave. SW from 3rd St. SW to 6th St. SW
5th St. SW from 1st Ave. SW to 4th Ave. SW
6th St. SW from 1st Ave. SW to 2nd Ave. SW
Broadway from 2nd St. South to 6th St. South
Center St. from 6th Ave. West to East to end of Bridge over Zumbro River
1st St. NE from Broadway to Civic Center Dr
2nd St. South from Civic Center Dr. to 1 Ave SW & from 3rd Ave. SW to 4th Ave. SW
2nd St. SW from 7 Ave SW to 13th Ave. SW
1st St. SW from 4th Ave. SW to 6th Ave. SW
1st St. SE from Broadway to Civic Center Dr. SE
1st Ave. East from 2nd St. SE to 2nd St. NE
2nd Ave. NW from 2nd St. NW to 4th St. NW
3rd St. NW from 3rd Ave. NW to Broadway
2nd St. North from 1st Ave. NE to 4th Ave. NW
1st St. NW from 3rd Ave. NW to 6th Ave. NW
5th Ave. NW from 1st St. NW to 2nd St. NW
6th Ave NW from 2 St NW to 1 St SW
*Additional streets may be posted for no parking as necessary to remove snow.
Related Content
- Rochester releases locations of no parking for snow removal
- Some Parking Meters Closed in Rochester Due To Snow Removal
- No parking starts Sunday night for downtown Rochester snow removal
- Snow removal reminder
- UPDATE: No parking notice in downtown area of Rochester for snow removal
- Snow removal starts at midnight in downtown Rochester
- Downtown snow removal starts Friday night in Rochester
- Snow removal ordinance in effect
- Snow removal in the cold
- Rochester police chief candidate removed from consideration