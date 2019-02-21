Clear
Rochester releases locations of no parking for snow removal

Posted: Feb. 21, 2019 10:59 AM

From the city of Rochester: 

“No Parking” Midnight until 8:00 AM 2/22/19 on the following streets:
 3rd Ave. West from 1st St. NW to 6th St. SW (one way northbound)
 4th Ave. West from 3rd St. NW to 5th St. SW (one way southbound)
 4th St. South from 2nd Ave. SE to 2nd Ave. SW & from 4th Ave. SW to 6th Ave. SW
 1st Ave. West from 5th St. NW south to End of Street by “YMCA”
 2nd Ave. SW from 3rd St. SW to 6th St. SW
 5th St. SW from 1st Ave. SW to 4th Ave. SW
 6th St. SW from 1st Ave. SW to 2nd Ave. SW
 Broadway from 2nd St. South to 6th St. South
 Center St. from 6th Ave. West to East to end of Bridge over Zumbro River
 1st St. NE from Broadway to Civic Center Dr
 2nd St. South from Civic Center Dr. to 1 Ave SW & from 3rd Ave. SW to 4th Ave. SW
 2nd St. SW from 7 Ave SW to 13th Ave. SW
 1st St. SW from 4th Ave. SW to 6th Ave. SW
 1st St. SE from Broadway to Civic Center Dr. SE
 1st Ave. East from 2nd St. SE to 2nd St. NE
 2nd Ave. NW from 2nd St. NW to 4th St. NW
 3rd St. NW from 3rd Ave. NW to Broadway
 2nd St. North from 1st Ave. NE to 4th Ave. NW
 1st St. NW from 3rd Ave. NW to 6th Ave. NW
 5th Ave. NW from 1st St. NW to 2nd St. NW
 6th Ave NW from 2 St NW to 1 St SW

*Additional streets may be posted for no parking as necessary to remove snow.

