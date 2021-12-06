Rochester recognizes 2021 Mayor's Medal of Honor recipients

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayor Kim Norton is announcing the 2021 Rochester Medal of Honor recipients.
“In a point of history full of unknowns, it is an honor to serve a city that is consistently full of strong, dedicated and compassionate individuals,” states Norton. “I am humbled to recognize these individuals and their outstanding contributions to the Rochester community. While I wish we could have all been together, it was a wonderful experience to get the one-on-one time with each of the recipients.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Norton honored the 2021 recipients individually instead of holding a formal group ceremony. Those recipients, by category, are:
· Artistic/Cultural Achievement Award: Kalianne Morrison
· Champion of Diversity Award: Toni Adafin
· Community-Wide Service Award: David Jiang
· Educational Excellence Award: Martine Haglund
· Excellence in City Service Award: Kerri Ostby
· Excellence in Industry Award: William Forsman
· Heroism Award: Faith Evers
· Human Services Award: Armin Budimlic
· Legacy Award: Joanne Rosener
· Mayor’s Award: Karel Weigel
· Personal Achievement Award: Rudy Naul
· Senior/Elder Achievement Award: Stephen Troutman
· Sustainability Award: Jesse and Tahnee Hoekstra
· Youth Serving Community Award: Dominick Nowakowski
· Key to the City: Harry Buck and Gale Julius
Recipients were nominated by members of the community. Each will be recognized for their accomplishments in a forthcoming video. A list of past Mayor’s Medal of Honor recipients can be found on the Office of the Mayor webpage.