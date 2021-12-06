Rochester recognizes 2021 Mayor's Medal of Honor recipients

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayor Kim Norton is announcing the 2021 Rochester Medal of Honor recipients.

“In a point of history full of unknowns, it is an honor to serve a city that is consistently full of strong, dedicated and compassionate individuals,” states Norton. “I am humbled to recognize these individuals and their outstanding contributions to the Rochester community. While I wish we could have all been together, it was a wonderful experience to get the one-on-one time with each of the recipients.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Norton honored the 2021 recipients individually instead of holding a formal group ceremony. Those recipients, by category, are:

· Artistic/Cultural Achievement Award: Kalianne Morrison

· Champion of Diversity Award: Toni Adafin

· Community-Wide Service Award: David Jiang

· Educational Excellence Award: Martine Haglund

· Excellence in City Service Award: Kerri Ostby

· Excellence in Industry Award: William Forsman

· Heroism Award: Faith Evers

· Human Services Award: Armin Budimlic

· Legacy Award: Joanne Rosener

· Mayor’s Award: Karel Weigel

· Personal Achievement Award: Rudy Naul

· Senior/Elder Achievement Award: Stephen Troutman

· Sustainability Award: Jesse and Tahnee Hoekstra

· Youth Serving Community Award: Dominick Nowakowski

· Key to the City: Harry Buck and Gale Julius

Recipients were nominated by members of the community. Each will be recognized for their accomplishments in a forthcoming video. A list of past Mayor’s Medal of Honor recipients can be found on the Office of the Mayor webpage.