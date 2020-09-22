Rochester recognized for electric vehicle efforts

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester is being recognized for its efforts to use more electric vehicles.

While working toward its goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, Rochester was approached by Recharge MN. Being a participant allows the city to partner with other organizations to collaborate on clean transportation ideas.

On Tuesday, the city was recognized by Recharge MN for its progress. This year, the city completed a municipal fleet analysis study to see which vehicles can be transitioned to electric vehicles. The city also purchased two electric buses, and will be purchasing another two with grant money soon.

"We have really good relationships with our utility partners, so how can we bring that transition to the broader community as well and not just something we're looking at internally for our city operations, but building that adoption for our entire community," says the City of Rochester's sustainability coordinator, Lauren Jensen.