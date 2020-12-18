Rochester recognized by U.S. mayors for climate-friendly efforts

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayor Kim Norton received a big honor this morning. Fellow mayors from across the country are recognizing her efforts to combat climate change on a local level.

The U.S. Conference of Mayors presented its awards for climate protection. While Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania took the top spot, Rochester and Mayor Norton were recognized for their efforts.

Norton was praised for her work to establish a sustainability and resiliency task force back in the spring. That task force is made up of a diverse group of community members and part of their job is to create a plan to handle climate change issues.

Mayor Norton says there are big plans in store for how the city gets its energy, both now and in the future.

"We know we will be 100% renewable in Rochester, we're working toward that for our energy source in 2030. But until then, how are we going to reach our greenhouse gas goals, when we couldn't effect our major source of electricity," said Norton.



She also said the city's sustainability task force is investigating ways to go with more renewable energy in the short term.