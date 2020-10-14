Rochester reckless driving complaint leads to drug conviction

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A report of reckless driving leads to a drug conviction.

Tanya Jean Veal, 38 of Wanamingo, was initially charged with 5th degree drug possession, driving after revocation, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was arrested on March 15 after Rochester police were called about a car swerving in traffic and a woman driving while smoking what appeared to be a drug pipe.

Officers say when the pulled the car over, Veal was behind the wheel with a revoked license. Police say a drug pipe was visible on a car seat and Veal had 10.52 grams of methamphetamine in her pocket.

Veal has pleaded guilty to 5th degree drug possession and been sentenced to five years of supervised probation.