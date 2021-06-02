Rochester ready to celebrate Pride Month, reconnect with community following the pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - June is Pride Month and a chance for LGBTQ communities around the world to come together to celebrate the freedom to be themselves.

Since most in-person events were canceled last year, due to the pandemic, local organizations are ready to welcome the members back face-to-face.

Rochester Pride is ready to dust off the rainbow flag and re-connect with the community.

Chair Jennifer Winter says there’s a Pride in the Park clean-up event this weekend as a way to give back to the community.

Winter also says in partnership with Out Rochester there are several events going on this month including some virtual educational events with Planned Parenthood every Wednesday in June.

Due to the pandemic this past year, Winter says it’s been very isolating for everyone, and that definitely includes LGBTQ people, which is why having visibility this month is so important.

“It's been a very isolating year for a lot of people so I think this Pride Month especially is important for people to be able to get out and be with their community and feel like they belong again,” said Winter.

Rochester Pride’s primary event is on September 25 and everyone within the LGBTQ community or outside of it is welcome to celebrate.