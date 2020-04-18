Clear
Rochester ready to assist restaurants with new alcohol sale rules

Wine and beer can now be sold with takeout orders.

Posted: Apr 18, 2020 1:37 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Starting Saturday, Minnesota restaurants can sell limited amounts of wine or beer with food takeout orders and the City of Rochester is ready to help out.

“The City of Rochester is committed to working with any qualifying business wanting to take advantage of this new temporary provision to ensure their on-sale liquor licenses are up to date,” says City Clerk Anissa Hollingshead. “Our office is fully staffed and stands ready to assist in processing any additional renewals as quickly as possible.”

Restaurants that qualify under the new law include those holding an on-sale intoxicating liquor license or an on-sale wine license. Businesses holding one of these current licenses simply need to notify their insurer that they will be making off-sales under these provisions.

Liquor licenses in Rochester start each year on April 1. The city has waived late fees for businesses that have not yet renewed their annual liquor license and offered the opportunity to defer annual licensing fees until November of 2020 to make it easier to resume operations under the current situation.

The Minnesota Legislature nearly unanimously approved and Governor Walz signed this action in response to requests from restaurants that have been impacted by the closure of their dining rooms, and the loss of what can be substantial revenues from the sale of alcoholic beverages as part of their regular meal service.

The new law says alcohol must be sold in its original, unopened packaging along with prepared food for take-out. Sale of hard liquor or cocktails is not permitted. No delivery is allowed. Nothing in the new legislation affects the ability of licensed brewers to make off-sales of alcoholic beverages already permitted under law.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 2071

Reported Deaths: 111
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin80661
Ramsey1789
Olmsted1742
Dakota1105
Washington923
Anoka831
Winona568
St. Louis457
Clay442
Martin394
Carlton320
Freeborn280
Mower250
Blue Earth230
Scott231
Wright231
Le Sueur220
Goodhue180
Crow Wing170
Dodge170
Stearns140
Carver140
Sherburne120
Nobles120
Fillmore100
Steele90
Pine90
Wabasha80
Nicollet72
Wilkin72
Brown71
Chisago71
Lyon60
Cottonwood60
Rice61
Beltrami50
Isanti40
Benton40
Cass40
Otter Tail40
Faribault40
Watonwan40
Renville30
Rock30
Yellow Medicine30
Waseca30
Meeker30
Clearwater30
Todd20
Polk20
Itasca20
Lincoln20
McLeod20
Traverse20
Murray20
Norman20
Kandiyohi20
Becker10
Big Stone10
Douglas10
Houston10
Red Lake10
Jackson10
Koochiching10
Aitkin10
Lac qui Parle10
Swift10
Redwood10
Mahnomen10
Pipestone10
Sibley10
Mille Lacs10
Roseau10
Unassigned00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 2332

Reported Deaths: 64
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Linn30422
Polk27710
Johnson2463
Louisa1691
Muscatine1632
Scott1553
Black Hawk1381
Tama1215
Washington1095
Marshall750
Dallas440
Dubuque401
Clinton390
Jasper280
Allamakee273
Henry261
Woodbury250
Cedar230
Bremer230
Benton211
Pottawattamie181
Warren170
Story170
Cerro Gordo140
Jones130
Harrison120
Shelby90
Iowa80
Van Buren80
Buchanan80
Des Moines80
Sioux70
Mahaska70
Clayton71
Poweshiek71
Monona60
Crawford61
Wapello60
Plymouth60
Fayette60
Winneshiek50
Lyon50
Jackson40
Jefferson40
Boone40
Madison31
Lee30
Marion30
Page30
Guthrie30
Hancock30
Mills20
Mitchell20
Osceola20
Hamilton20
Appanoose21
Buena Vista20
Chickasaw20
Clarke20
Clay20
Delaware20
Winnebago20
Grundy20
Webster20
Howard20
Keokuk20
Worth10
Union10
Wright10
Unassigned10
Taylor10
Carroll10
Cass10
Adair10
Dickinson10
Franklin10
Greene10
Hardin10
Butler10
Kossuth10
Montgomery10
Audubon10
Community Events