Rochester ready to assist restaurants with new alcohol sale rules

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Starting Saturday, Minnesota restaurants can sell limited amounts of wine or beer with food takeout orders and the City of Rochester is ready to help out.

“The City of Rochester is committed to working with any qualifying business wanting to take advantage of this new temporary provision to ensure their on-sale liquor licenses are up to date,” says City Clerk Anissa Hollingshead. “Our office is fully staffed and stands ready to assist in processing any additional renewals as quickly as possible.”

Restaurants that qualify under the new law include those holding an on-sale intoxicating liquor license or an on-sale wine license. Businesses holding one of these current licenses simply need to notify their insurer that they will be making off-sales under these provisions.

Liquor licenses in Rochester start each year on April 1. The city has waived late fees for businesses that have not yet renewed their annual liquor license and offered the opportunity to defer annual licensing fees until November of 2020 to make it easier to resume operations under the current situation.

The Minnesota Legislature nearly unanimously approved and Governor Walz signed this action in response to requests from restaurants that have been impacted by the closure of their dining rooms, and the loss of what can be substantial revenues from the sale of alcoholic beverages as part of their regular meal service.

The new law says alcohol must be sold in its original, unopened packaging along with prepared food for take-out. Sale of hard liquor or cocktails is not permitted. No delivery is allowed. Nothing in the new legislation affects the ability of licensed brewers to make off-sales of alcoholic beverages already permitted under law.