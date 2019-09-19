Rochester ranks #15 best place to live

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's some exciting news for the Med City. The outlet 'MONEY' is naming Rochester as the 15th best place to live in the nation.

The ranking leaves some residents surprised at the high honor, others, not so much.

"It is a really small town, it doesn't feel like there's a whole lot to do. A lot of it is just centered around Mayo and St. Mary's so it's a little bit surprising," Sara Enger said.

"No, I mean it has Mayo Clinic here. We have the best hospital in the world where we live," Megan Halland said.

The report gives Rochester the ranking for a number of reasons including Mayo Clinic giving good health care and jobs, an average commute time of 17 minutes, and a number of fun amenities like Gray Duck Theatre and Coffeehouse and The Rochester Art Center.

Residents also tell us what they'd like to see still come to the Med City.

"There are some great restaurants that I love but, of course, it would be nice to get more restaurants," Holland said. "There are also some great stores but more shopping options would be lovely."

"It's just hard for anyone under 21," Enger said. "Because it is kind of a city where if you want to go out and have fun you kind of go to a bar or go to somewhere where you could drink and for anyone under 21, that option is kind of eliminated."

Other Minnesota neighborhoods and towns that grabbed a spot on the list of 100 include Blaine and the Lynnhurst neighborhood in Minneapolis.

Iowa City, Ames, Des Moines, and Cedar Rapids in Iowa also made the list.

To check out which town got the number one spot and to see the methodology behind the list, click here.