Rochester ranked No. 5 in America for best places to live

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester is home to many working and growing families.

Now it's ranked number five on the 100 best places to live in America by Liveability.com

With over 300 area businesses and a growing population of nearly 119-000, Rochester is among the best of the best places in the U.S. to call home.

When people think of Rochester, they think of the Mayo Clinic. With more than 30-000 employees, it's safe to say the healthcare provider employs a lot of the Med City.

Rochester Resident Karla Dexter says one thing she loves about Rochester is it's a relatively big city, but small enough to get a little bit of peace and quiet.

"It's kind of a big city but it has a small town feel... and it has small town people... Minnesota nice almost was born here I think.."

