Rochester race car driver takes us into the driver's seat

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A southeastern Minnesota race car driver takes us into the driver's seat.

Brandon Duellman has been around racing for most of his life and doesn't plan on slowing down any time soon.

"If you're in the driver's seat, the only thing really going through your head is the task at hand, so focusing on racing. It's really nice because you kind of forget about everything else that's stressing you out, whether that be work or other things. You kind of just completely forget about those and you focus directly on the racing. So it's kind of cool because you're 100% focused on doing on task and go as fast as possible," says Brandon.

Race car driver Brandon Duellman has been heading to the track for as long as he can remember.

It's a three-generation sport for his family.

His grandfather raced and passed the sport on to Brandon's dad.

"I just remember going to the race track at three, four years old and watching my dad race. That's kind of the first memory of racing I guess, seeing him race and then eventually helping him with the car and make cars and everything," says Brandon.

He says seat time is important - getting comfortable with the speed and the track.

Maintaining the car is key too.

On race day, drivers compete twice.

The heat race is first.

It's basically a qualifying race when drivers go around the track eight times.

The finale is a feature race to win a trophy.

That one is twenty laps around the track.

Brandon says going to the track is something he loves and it's about more than just the race.

"All the guys at the race track, everyone that I race with, we all kind of know each other. We're all good friends, so it's kind of nice. It's almost like a little family out there at the race track. So that's one thing I'll keep coming back to," says Brandon.

He competes in about twenty races each year.

The next race is Saturday night at Deer Creek Speedway.