Rochester public library copes with water leak

ROCHESTER, Minn- The Rochester Public Library continues to clean up after a massive water leak swamped several areas of the library. Luckily very few books were damaged and the library is currently open to the public but with a limited capacity. Library Marketing Director Karen Lemke says the library was hit pretty hard.

“Water really hit the central core of the library building which included the stairwell, staff space, and storage spaces,” Lemke said. “Also, the meeting rooms and our auditorium that is used every single day took a big hit.”

Lemke says before the leak hit there were 465 events planned at the library for October. Now the facility will only be able to accommodate 117 events this month.

"We've had to make do,” Lemke said. “A lot of our programs have been moved into the Mayo Civic Center. The power of people and the kindness it's just so inspiring so many people have offered to help. They have called and asked how they can help volunteer. Unfortunately, we are in this waiting period so we don't have tasks for them to do."

Lemkes says it’s going to take some time to recover and the timeline is unclear as to how long because they need to have a contractor bid on the reconstruction project. As far as funding the repairs Lemke says they are working with their insurance to cover the cost.