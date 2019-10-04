Clear

Rochester public library copes with water leak

Luckily very few books were damaged and the library is currently open to the public but with a limited capacity.

Posted: Oct 4, 2019 6:13 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

ROCHESTER, Minn- The Rochester Public Library continues to clean up after a massive water leak swamped several areas of the library. Luckily very few books were damaged and the library is currently open to the public but with a limited capacity. Library Marketing Director Karen Lemke says the library was hit pretty hard.

“Water really hit the central core of the library building which included the stairwell, staff space, and storage spaces,” Lemke said. “Also, the meeting rooms and our auditorium that is used every single day took a big hit.”

Lemke says before the leak hit there were 465 events planned at the library for October. Now the facility will only be able to accommodate 117 events this month.

"We've had to make do,” Lemke said. “A lot of our programs have been moved into the Mayo Civic Center. The power of people and the kindness it's just so inspiring so many people have offered to help. They have called and asked how they can help volunteer. Unfortunately, we are in this waiting period so we don't have tasks for them to do."

Lemkes says it’s going to take some time to recover and the timeline is unclear as to how long because they need to have a contractor bid on the reconstruction project. As far as funding the repairs Lemke says they are working with their insurance to cover the cost.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Albert Lea
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Rochester
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 44°
Rain is back on Saturday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris PM Weather Forecast 10/4

Image

Pheasant Opener Preparation

Image

Senator Joni Ernst in North Iowa

Image

Fillmore Central Sends Off Teacher & Soldier

Image

Fall Folliage Fest

Image

Proceeds from Pints for Police Officers

Image

Library Flooding Update

Image

Joker Premier

Image

Healthy Fall Recipes

Image

Domestic Violence Signs

Community Events