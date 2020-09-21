Rochester pub that was closed due to coronavirus concerns set to re-open

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Health officials said Monday that Dooley's Pub, which was closed due to coronavirus concerns after a video showed maskless people pouring shots in customers' mouths, is set to re-open.

“Dooley’s management has really stepped up and demonstrated significant changes that will be implemented and enforced, “ said Associate Director of OCPHS Michael Melius. “We believe that with these improvements and a heightened awareness of the seriousness of the situation, that Dooley’s can re-open and operate safely.

The pub bad its food and beverage license suspended for 72 hours but was allowed to re-open Monday at 11 a.m.

"The owner and managers of Dooley’s Pub took significant action over the weekend to put active COVID-19 protections and risk prevention controls in place. All documents, plans, and logs were updated to cover key controls and ensure enforcement of their COVID-19 Preparedness Plan. All managers signed off on the updates and employees were notified of the changes and provided additional education. Several modifications have been made within the bar to help ensure proper physical distancing and customer compliance, among other policy and procedural improvements. In addition, Dooley’s Pub is choosing to close at midnight for the next two weeks and will determine after that if the early closure helps to increase active control," health officials said.