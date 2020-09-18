Rochester pub closed due to repeated health hazards

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Dooley's Pub in Rochester has had its food and beverage license suspended due to "recent recurring imminent health and safety hazards have been documented and observed that directly place Dooley’s employees and patrons at increased risk to COVID-19 exposure."

“Our environmental staff have reached out to Dooley’s management to help them come into compliance and maintain compliance with no success,” said Director of OCPHS Graham Briggs. “We owe it to our residents and businesses who are complying with the Governor’s Executive Order, to not allow willful violators to disregard or endanger the health of their employees, neighbors, and community members.”

Dooley's will be closed for a minimum of 72 hours.

"It must remain closed until Dooley’s can demonstrate compliance and enforcement of its COVID-19 Preparedness Plan as required by EO 20-74. Dooley’s management has received specific information about practices that need to change in order to comply with Stay Safe MN guidelines. Once the 72-hour period is over and necessary adjustments are in place and enforced, Dooley’s will be allowed to reopen. OCPHS will continue to provide consultation to assure a safe reopening," health officials said.

A video published by city councilman Michael Wojcik on YouTube shows bar employees maskless pouring shots into customers' mouths.