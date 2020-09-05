Rochester protesters march in solidarity

ROCHESTER, Minn- Saturday, protesters marched the streets of Rochester for solidarity.

From police brutality to stronger laws against pedophiles, Rochester residents were protesting social injustices.

Protester Jayden Williams wants to see change.

"With the Jacob Blake, there are multiple ways to stop somebody than shooting seven times in the back,” said Williams.

Williams says since the death of George Floyd, he thought police brutality would stop, but things have gotten worse. Williams says lawmakers need to start taking action.