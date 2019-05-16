Clear

Rochester prostitution sting results in one arrest

Bradly Clark

Man allegedly showed up in response to an ad put up by the Rochester Police Department.

Posted: May. 15, 2019 10:43 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Rochester prostitution sting resulted in a 44-year-old man being arrested.

Bradly Clark, of Elkton, was arrested Monday after he allegedly showed up in response to an ad put up by the Rochester Police Department after agreeing to have sex in exchange for money.

Police said Clark showed up to a public meeting spot and was arrested.

He is facing a charge for prostitution, which is a gross misdemeanor.

