Rochester prostitution sting results in one arrest

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Rochester prostitution sting resulted in a 44-year-old man being arrested.
Bradly Clark, of Elkton, was arrested Monday after he allegedly showed up in response to an ad put up by the Rochester Police Department after agreeing to have sex in exchange for money.
Police said Clark showed up to a public meeting spot and was arrested.
He is facing a charge for prostitution, which is a gross misdemeanor.
