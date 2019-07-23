Clear

Rochester prepping for busy election season

We are less than a year away from primary and caucus voting.

Posted: Jul 23, 2019 7:42 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-We are less than a year away from primary and caucus voting.
The presidential election is always characterized by increased voter interest.
That's why Rochester City leaders are prepping for the next election season.
Anissa Hollingshead tells KIMT the city has seen large voter turnout in the last few election cycles.
Holingshead says that all signs point to very busy voting booths next year.
“That we can very much anticipate and there's been a lot of press and media about this in the last couple of months. It will literally be a voter tsunami in 2020 by all indications,” she said.

That's why the city of Rochester is already planning to ensure everyone has the opportunity to cast their ballot.
Anissa Hollingshead says they're looking at bigger spaces for early voting, following a large turnout last year.
The city is also working on a different, more convenient location to vote early.
Hollingshead tells KIMT the goal is simple, to ensure voting is easy for everyone.

“So they’re are definite steps we can move towards what we have to consider at this point is what works for this year what are our future plans and try different things to make sure that we're serving the voters as well as we can,” she said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 71°
Tracking sunny skies all this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Feeding the Hungry

Image

2020 Election Prep

Image

Samoyeds in Need of Homes

Image

Electric Scooter Pilot Program

Image

Spreading Smiles at St Marys

Image

Samoyeds in Need of Homes

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 7-23

Image

Nice weather for the Olmsted County Free Fair

Image

Man Who Escaped From Freeborn County Jail is in Custody

Image

Rochester's new addition to the force

Community Events