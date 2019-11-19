Rochester post office gives tips to fight porch pirates

ROCHESTER,Minn- Before you make those Cyber Monday purchases you might want to make sure you have a secure place to send your packages. Patricia Quam is the supervisor at the Rochester post office she says around this time of year they see up to a 50 percent increase in parcels and an increase in porch pirates.

“What they do follow around the postal trucks and ups and when packages are left on the porch they go and take them,” Quam said,

Lydia Ewing Green has never encountered a porch pirate but that's because she keeps a pretty close eye on her packages.

"I am concerned about losing packages to porch pirates,” Green said. “So when I'm expecting something to be delivered I often set up alerts on my phone and then run home on my lunch break to see if its there. I will often check my neighbor's porches and if something is on their porch I'll bring it in my garage send them a text and say your package is here didn't want it to get stolen."

If you don't have the luxury to go home on your lunch break. you can send the package to your place of work, rent a p.o box or have the package sent with the requirement that it be signed for.