Rochester pools to open next week

ROCHESTER, MN - We're learning this afternoon that Rochester pools will be opening to the community again next week.

City officials say after fights broke out, kids were left unattended and there was a disregard for pool rules, the Parks and Recreation Department felt it was necessary for the safety of the community to close until a plan could be set in place.

Pools will reopen on Monday with additional summer staff members on hand to help maintain crowds and answer questions.

